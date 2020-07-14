SI All-American Candidate Kolbe Cage Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Kolbe Cage Status: SI All-American candidate Vitals: 6-foot, 205 pounds Position: Linebacker School: New Orleans (La.) Holy Cross Committed to: Arizona Projected Position: Linebacker

Frame: Long, slim build for a linebacker with plenty of room to develop at the collegiate level.

Athleticism: Athletic prospect with room to grow into a natural position. He has a nose for the football and could play a strong safety role, while he could also fill out into an edge rusher type role. His ability to cover multiple spots certainly draws intrigue.

Instincts: Has a natural nose for the ball. He seems to find the right spot in coverage to bait quarterbacks into ill-advised throws. Hybrid skillset mirrors what sub-package defenders are doing in 2020 versus the run and the pass.

Polish: Cage has plenty of room to grow as a prospect. His overall game is solid, but he has to find his true role to put a determination on how polished he is, and he should in time. He is that versatile defender college coaches love.

Bottom Line: Cage is a natural athlete that has yet to find his natural position, but he may not. It is becoming a common theme to see guys play various roles like he is capable of. He can improve his game over time, but his versatility is something college coaches love. He will be one to watch this fall as a linebacker or defensive back.