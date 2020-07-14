SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Kuao Peihopa Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Kuao Peihopa                                                                                                     Status: SI All-American Candidate                                                                                    Vitals: 6-foot-3, 306 pounds                                                                                            Position: Offensive Guard                                                                                                School: Honolulu (Hawaii) Kamehameha                                                                Committed to: Washington                                                                                         Projected Position: Offensive Guard

Frame: Big, solid and well-proportioned. Broad shoulders and wide chest. Average arm length. Thick, developing lower body. Adequate weight already, but room to add size as needed. 

Athleticism: Rare explosion for size. Moves extremely well in a phone booth and closes to the ball in a hurry. Good speed and overall mobility in the open field. Powerful through arms and hips. 

Instincts: Tenacious on both sides of the ball. Plenty of strength to hold up at the point of attack, but prefers to penetrate and shed. Effective in pursuit. Good awareness offensively; cleans up for fellow linemen. 

Polish: Uses quickness and length to get into pads of opposition. Advanced hand-fighter for a high-school player, with a budding array of pass-rush moves. Strong punch. Plays with a low base. 

Bottom Line: Peihopa boasts the size, strength and exceptional movement ability to thrive at guard or defensive tackle. Burst and quickness stick out most, ensuring he’ll begin his career at Washington on defense. Likely early contributor and multi-year starter, with clear NFL potential.

