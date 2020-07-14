SI All-American Candidate Landon Morris Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: TE Landon Morris

Projected Position: Tight End

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 210 pounds

School: La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy

Committed to: Syracuse

Frame: Long, tall frame with room to add weight to his overall build.

Athleticism: Naturally athletic and shows the ability to room routes down the field and high point the football. He shows ability at times to be a leaper and use his size to win battles against smaller defenders.

Instincts: Shows the ability to high point the football and to catch the football away from his body. He has a natural ability to stride, and he knows when to run away from a defender or sit soft in coverage.

Polish: High ceiling tight end with room to add weight to frame to be a three-down player. He is a natural athlete with the ball in the air, and he displays an ability to win one on one battles with his frame and to catch the ball with his hands. Will need to use his size to leverage his routes more efficiently and create a variation in his route tree.

Bottom Line: Morris is a natural athlete for the tight end position that displays great hands and an ability to use his frame to win battles. Has the frame to add weight and become a more complete product quickly in a college strength and conditioning program. Projects as a Power 5 player.