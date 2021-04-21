Landry Lyddy Belongs in the Conversation Among Top Uncommitted QBs

SOUTHLAKE, Texas -- SI All-American has been busy tracking the quarterbacks of the future at Elite 11 regional events this spring. The Dallas stop on Sunday was the most talented group of class of 2022 passers to date, but there were parallels between that event and Houston's regional two weeks prior.

A trio of Elite 11 Finals invitations were sent out after each Lone Star State camp, making up six of the eight rising-seniors invited to the prestigious quarterback competition to date. There was also a senior sleeper at each our staff was surprised to see without that bonafide Power 5 scholarship offer to impress at each. In Houston it was Drew Dickey, who has since received an offer he accepted to play at Vanderbilt.

Landry Lyddy, of Shreveport (La.) Calvary Baptist Academy, had a similar performance in Dallas and sports a similar resume to the newest SEC QB commitment. Each commanded their smaller-school programs to state championships in 2020 with huge production in the process before hanging with widely-considered elite passers during the Elite 11 workout.

Our staff pegged him third among all performers, one spot ahead of one of the prospects earning a ticket to the finals.

"It was a good opportunity to come and compete with some of the best in the nation," Lyddy told SI All-American. "I like how I performed, to measure how I performed against some of these other guys, overall a good day."

UAB, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, UMass and McNeese State occupy the 6'1", 190-pound passer's offer list to date. The Power 5 have at least one program in contact at the moment, along with those in the Mountain West and American Athletic Conference.

"I talk to Boise State, University of Houston, SMU, Washington State, I talk to them pretty regularly," he said.

Lyddy has yet to lock in any official visits, but admits it may soon change depending on the trajectory of his recruitment. The NCAA pulled back the recruiting dead period, so prospects will be able to make official and unofficial visits beginning June 1.

In between navigation of the recruiting process and standout performances like Sunday, the 2022 prospect's goals for his senior season are relatively clear.

"Repeat," Lyddy said. "We won state last year, so want to go for another state championship and just make the guys around me better while making myself better."



Last fall Lyddy led Calvary Baptist to the Class 1A crown on the heels of a 9-2 record, including wins in their final eight games of the campaign. The junior threw for 3,566 yards and 43 touchdowns against just three interceptions, all while completing 65% of his passes.

While the arm, athleticism and production garner headlines, he says the best part of his game is beyond the physical all together.

"Probably my mind," he said. "I feel like I can manipulate the defenders. Just know our play call versus whatever the defense is running, manipulate them and put the ball in the receivers' hands."

The process worked in 2020, as Lyddy led the state in passing yards and touchdowns in addition to capturing the state crown, where he set a state record with 464 yards in the final game of the run. He was also the Class 1A Player of the Year.

Matt Galatzan contributed to this report.

