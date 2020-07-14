SI All-American Candidate Lemeke Brockington Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Lemeke Brockington Status: SI All-American candidate Vitals: 6-foot, 185 pounds School: Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County Position: Wide Receiver Committed to: Minnesota Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: He’s thin but plays with the physicality of a much larger wideout. He’s going to add weight in college with ease.

Athleticism: You can tell corners are having to back off this guy as the game proceeds due to his burst off the line of scrimmage and threat of going deep. He’s got long speed and shows the ability to really get in and out of breaks.

Instincts: He understands how to beat man to man coverage at the line of scrimmage. He plays with tremendous patience in his routes and he adjusts to the ball with ease. He’s got great hands and he plucks it late.

Polish: There’s going to be little adjustment to college for this prospect. His high school demands he run the entire route tree, and he’s played against some of the best competition Georgia has to offer. Fill the body out and you’ve got a future star.

Bottom Line: This kid plays grown man football in the biggest classification in Georgia and has done so with tremendous ease. Brockington is an extremely polished route runner and for his size, can be a threat in the red zone. Minnesota got their next stud wideout in a familiar state.