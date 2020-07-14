SI All-American Candidate Logan Purcell Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Logan Purcell

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-7, 245 pounds

Position: Offensive Tackle/Defensive End

School: Annandale (Minn.)

Committed to: Minnesota

Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: Tall and lean. Average width across the upper body for position. Long arms. Slender, under-developed thighs and trunk. Ample room for much-needed mass and muscle, but not huge naturally.

Athleticism: Very coordinated for size. Also a disruptive edge defender and effective punter. Good feet and overall flexibility. Mobility shines in the open field. Possesses natural play strength and burgeoning power.

Instincts: Physical. Gets into the chest of the defender with a punch. Active, choppy feet while engaged with the defender. At his best in space, where feet and hips flash. Comfortable working combo blocks to the second level. Extremely active arms defensively; consistent knockdown threat.

Polish: Plays with good base considering height. Powerful, effective punch. Already knows how to use length to advantage. Raw in pass protection; lacks consistent kick slide and too often bails out of footwork. 50-plus pounds away from being ready for Big-10 competition.

Bottom Line: Purcell’s length, coordination and natural power make him a promising developmental prospect at tackle. Needs years of strength training and technique work, but ultimately projects as a starting-caliber tackle for Gophers, potentially on the left side.