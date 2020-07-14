SI All-American Candidate Logan Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Logan Taylor

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-8, 290 pounds

Position: Offensive Tackle

School: Alexandria (Va.) Episcopal

Schools of Interest: Considering Florida, North Carolina, Ole Miss and Virginia, among others.

Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: Extremely tall with narrow build. Good length and muscle definition in upper half.

Athleticism: Better movement skill than size would otherwise indicate. Runs well to the assignment, more evident when working along the defensive line. Enough lower body power to sustain blocks through the whistle.

Instincts: Engages with wide base and good center of gravity relative to height. Strong punch with some desire to get defender in the dirt, particularly on run assignments. Somewhat susceptible to over-committing early in rep.

Polish: Patient kick slide with good pad level and posture ahead of punch. Effective use of outside hand in run and pass assignments without sacrificing extension. Excellent zone positioner who can dial it down as needed. Features effective short set with elite length. Could stand for more depth on pass sets with more consistent redirection for smaller, counter rushers.

Bottom Line: Taylor is a true tackle prospect with great length and build relative to his age. He’s more athletic than one would expect and has some second-level ability in the run game. Patient as a pass setter, his great length and punch prove effective with his natural extension. As mass is added, consistent pad level and technical details like remaining square with the line of scrimmage will become more critical ahead of a college debut.