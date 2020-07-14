SI All-American Candidate Loyal Crawford Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Loyal Crawford Status: SI All-American candidate Vitals: 6 feet-0, 190 pounds School: Eau Claire (Wisc.) Memorial High Committed to: Wisconsin Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: He’s got a really compact frame with a thick lower half. He’s got a big trunk on him too.

Athleticism: The short-area quickness is abundant and the long speed is there as well. He runs really compact and powerful and he’s got a great jump cut that shows that quickness. There are no signs of breakaway speed, but he can take it to the house.

Instincts: He’s got a great ability to set up defenders and work his way through the defense when there’s little to no yardage available. He’s got a real sense of delivering blocks as well. He’s constantly moving forward and running behind his pads.

Polish: The footwork at the running back position is on par with anybody in the class, but the top end burst just isn’t quite there. There’s some real contact balance on tape as well. He also is a willing blocker in the run and pass game.

Bottom Line: Crawford is an all-around running back. He’s not the home run threat that Jonathan Taylor was at Wisconsin but he’s going to be able to physically handle the workload that Wisconsin requires of their starting backs.