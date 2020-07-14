SI All-American Candidate Malik McClain Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Malik McClain

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 195 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

Schools of Interest: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Alabama, Arkansas, Miami, Maryland, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Penn State and Texas A & M, among others.

Projected Position: Wide Receiver



Frame: Tall, with budding lean muscle. Above-average width across shoulders and chest. Taut waist. Long, sinewy arms. Tightly-wound thighs and calves. Ample room for additional mass.

Athleticism: Eats up field when sprinting. Lacks burst, but very good long speed; boasts of 4.50 40-yard dash or better. Adequate quickness and agility. Easy leaper, with natural aerial body control. Powerful, with burgeoning strength.

Instincts: Imminent jump-ball and vertical threat. Hands catcher who plucks throws arriving outside body. Dangerous after catch due to speed, contact balance, but lacks wiggle. Effective and aggressive blocker in run game.

Polish: Slow release at LOS. Wastes too much motion when breaking off routes, especially on stops, comebacks. Needs to add nuance as route-runner.

Bottom Line: McClain possesses one of the most imposing frames among 2021 wideouts, and runs like a player far smaller. Needs to increase quick-twitch explosion and route-running ability. High ceiling and low floor. Projects as early contributor for Power-5 program, with impact starter and NFL potential.