SI All-American Candidate Mao Glynn Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OL Mao Glynn

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 280 pounds

Projected Position: Offensive Guard

School: Cincinnati (Ohio) Walnut Hills

Committed to: Cincinnati

Frame: Big and tall. Above-average width across shoulders and chest. Long, powerful arms. Thick, solid thighs and calves, with developing trunk. Ample room for more weight at next level.

Athleticism: Very strong. Raw power overwhelms most prep defenders. Active feet, though lacks game-changing short-area quickness. Adequate overall mobility. Tight hips limit open-field speed.

Instincts: Aggressive drive blocker. Routinely gets hands inside target, putting defender on ground. Can duck-walk defenders deep into defensive backfield when engaged. Comfortable combo blocking to second level, peeling off to linebackers.

Polish: Wide, flexible stance at LOS. Occasionally loses base while engaged. Doesn’t fire arms consistently at snap, mitigating strength advantage. Limited experience as pass protector; must develop, hone kick slide.

Bottom Line: Glynn is a big, powerful interior lineman with the chance to contribute early for Cincinnati. High-end potential limited by relative lack of mobility, but projects as reliable, multi-year starter at guard.