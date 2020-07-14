SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Mao Glynn Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: OL Mao Glynn
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 280 pounds
Projected Position: Offensive Guard
School: Cincinnati (Ohio) Walnut Hills 
Committed to: Cincinnati 

Frame: Big and tall. Above-average width across shoulders and chest. Long, powerful arms. Thick, solid thighs and calves, with developing trunk. Ample room for more weight at next level. 

Athleticism: Very strong. Raw power overwhelms most prep defenders. Active feet, though lacks game-changing short-area quickness. Adequate overall mobility. Tight hips limit open-field speed. 

Instincts: Aggressive drive blocker. Routinely gets hands inside target, putting defender on ground. Can duck-walk defenders deep into defensive backfield when engaged. Comfortable combo blocking to second level, peeling off to linebackers. 

Polish: Wide, flexible stance at LOS. Occasionally loses base while engaged. Doesn’t fire arms consistently at snap, mitigating strength advantage. Limited experience as pass protector; must develop, hone kick slide. 

Bottom Line: Glynn is a big, powerful interior lineman with the chance to contribute early for Cincinnati. High-end potential limited by relative lack of mobility, but projects as reliable, multi-year starter at guard.

