SI All-American Candidate Marco Avant Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Marco Avant

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 210 pounds

Position: Linebacker

School: Forrest City (Ark.) Jonesboro

Committed to: Arkansas

Projected Position: Off-Ball Linebacker

Frame: Good length and defined upper-body with solid width in shoulders. Athletic lower half.

Athleticism: Better linear athlete with solid quickness in downhill trigger versus run. Has good long speed to chase flow and hunt long laterally across the second level from backside. Arrives with good physicality and thump at collision points when tackling.

Instincts: Plays with plus hustle and effort versus run and pass. Works with good vision through mesh points, while also playing with sound gap integrity. Fair alertness for oncoming pullers when working on edge. Can dip and weave around the point to stay clean and strike.

Polish: Plays Sam, Will and Mike. Also has experience standing up on the weak-side edge. Walked out over 2 versus 3x1 sets. Limited coverage exposure and needs to increase mitt package to shed blocks. Runs with hands in holsters and chops before striking when finishing.

Bottom Line: Avant is asked to do many different things in his current defense. He has experience playing 3 traditional linebacker positions, as well as working on the ball. His solid speed and physicality should serve him well as a Will ‘backer to begin his college career.