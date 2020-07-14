SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Marco Fugar Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Marco Fugar                                                                                                        Status: SI All-American candidate                                                                                         Vitals: 6-foot-4, 270 pounds                                                                                                Position: Offensive Guard                                                                                                      School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas                                                             Committed to: Pittsburgh                                                                                         Projected Position: Offensive Guard

Frame: Athletic frame at 6’4", 270lbs with room to add considerable upper and lower body mass. 

Athleticism: Pulls well for his size but is overall raw in his technique. Moves well at the second level and takes pride in pushing around second-level defenders and being physical through contact. Likes to be violent with his hands. Not as much bend as one would expect. 

Instincts: He pulls very naturally for an interior offensive lineman with his head on a swivel and is keen to his assignment. He uses his length and size well at the second level but will need to improve his overall ability to leverage defenders in tight areas. 

Polish: Prospect with a desirable frame that still has plenty of room to grow and fill out from a mass standpoint. He likes to play violently at the high school level and moves well to the second level. Not a natural bender and will need to improve upon this as time goes on and he completes his frame, but overall high upside based off of frame and athleticism in space. 

Bottom Line: Fugar is an offensive line with room to grow in his frame and technique. He needs to improve his ability to bend and move laterally, but his frame and athletic ability are desirable. He plays violently, at contact, but will need increased weight and core strength to play on the interior. He will see time at the Power 5 level later in his career.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

Breon Pass is a wide receiver prospect from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. Pass is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Bryson Nesbit Highlights and Evaluation

Bryson Nesbit is a tight end prospect from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Nesbit is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Justin Walley Highlights and Evaluation

Justin Walley is a cornerback prospect from D'Iberville High School in Biloxi, Miss. Walley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jarquez Hunter Highlights and Evaluation

Jarquez Hunter is a running back prospect from Neshoba Central High School in Philadelphia, Miss. Hunter is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Ty Keyes Highlights and Evaluation

Ty Keyes is a quarterback prospect from Taylorsville High School in Taylorsville, Miss. Keyes is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American