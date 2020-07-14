SI All-American Candidate Marco Fugar Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Marco Fugar Status: SI All-American candidate Vitals: 6-foot-4, 270 pounds Position: Offensive Guard School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas Committed to: Pittsburgh Projected Position: Offensive Guard

Frame: Athletic frame at 6’4", 270lbs with room to add considerable upper and lower body mass.

Athleticism: Pulls well for his size but is overall raw in his technique. Moves well at the second level and takes pride in pushing around second-level defenders and being physical through contact. Likes to be violent with his hands. Not as much bend as one would expect.

Instincts: He pulls very naturally for an interior offensive lineman with his head on a swivel and is keen to his assignment. He uses his length and size well at the second level but will need to improve his overall ability to leverage defenders in tight areas.

Polish: Prospect with a desirable frame that still has plenty of room to grow and fill out from a mass standpoint. He likes to play violently at the high school level and moves well to the second level. Not a natural bender and will need to improve upon this as time goes on and he completes his frame, but overall high upside based off of frame and athleticism in space.

Bottom Line: Fugar is an offensive line with room to grow in his frame and technique. He needs to improve his ability to bend and move laterally, but his frame and athletic ability are desirable. He plays violently, at contact, but will need increased weight and core strength to play on the interior. He will see time at the Power 5 level later in his career.