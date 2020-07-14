SI All-American Candidate Marcus Burke Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Marcus Burke

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy

Schools of Interest: Florida leads Georgia, among others.

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Skinny with long arms, long legs and room to gain 30 pounds when all is said and done.

Athleticism: Despite his length, Burke moves very well laterally. His open-field second gear is elite. Ability to extend his arms quickly to reach overthrown passes. Lateral quickness resembles a shorter, more compact player. Solid initial burst. Natural long strider resembles a 400-meter specialist.

Instincts: Great timing to reach for the football during jump-ball situations. Sets up cuts to maneuver past defenders within tight space. Catches the football away from his body. Knows when to hit the jets and simply outrun defenders.

Polish: Big-play threat as return man or wide receiver because Burke can run by or make defenders miss in short-area spaces. He knows how to set up defenders by stemming his routes. Excels during jump-ball plays.

Bottom Line: Burke could end up being a college No. 1 wide receiver once he matures physically. He provides speed, really good short-area playmaking skills, knows how to stem his pass routes, displays playmaking skills during one-on-one situations and makes defenders miss.