SI All-American Candidate Marquael Parks Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Marquael Parks                                                                                         Status: SI All-American Candidate                                                                           Vitals: 5-foot-9, 160 pounds                                                                                     School: Orrville (Ohio)                                                                                               Position: Athlete                                                                                                         Schools of Interest: Buffalo, Kent State, Cincinnati, Ohio, Army, Purdue, Temple and Toledo, among others                                                                           Projected Position: Slot Receiver  

Frame: Small. Above-average shoulder width for size. Slender, under-developed thighs and trunk. Requires significant weight gain, but limited growth potential. 

Athleticism: Ankle-breaker. Exceptionally quick feet. Explodes in and out of cuts with little wasted motion. Good speed with better burst. Lacks strength, but plays with physicality. Solid ball skills. 

Instincts: Imminent big-play threat. Creative, highlight-reel ball-carrier. Routinely makes multiple defenders miss in the open field. Excellent vision and patience with ball in hand; lets play develop, then attacks. 

Polish: High-level collection of juke moves, including devastating jump cut and dead leg. Lacks power, but flashes effective stiff arm. Must add to route tree and continue developing as route-runner. Viability as pass protector largely unknown. 

Bottom Line: Parks is unlikely to settle into a single position in college, instead serving as a multi-purpose weapon who threatens defenses from all over the field. Should see early playing time on gadgets and potentially returns as strength builds. Given maximum development, owns ceiling of starting-caliber slot receiver.

