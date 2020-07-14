SI All-American Candidate Maurice Heims Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Maurice Heims Status: SI All-American candidate Vitals: 6-foot-5, 245 pounds Position: Defensive End School: Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic Schools of Interest: Arizona State, WSU, Washington, Penn State, Colorado, Illinois, Arizona. Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Enormous human being. Well built with great muscle tone already and still room to add more.

Athleticism: Size and speed combination one can only be likened to an imported G-wagon. This German product moves like a Bundesliga goalie. Explosive in short areas, with heaps of raw strength, sprinkled on top.

Instincts: Heims plays through each play at full speed. Little body of work to judge instincts through this point. Will need to play catch-up in regard to instinctual reactions to block recognition and down and distance, but has shown excellent playmaking ability.

Polish: Heims is still a raw prospect with just one year of football in America under his belt. He projects well as a defensive end at the next level due to his length and bend but will need to play catch up in regards to reps prior to college.

Bottom Line: Teams look at Heims and think about what could be. At 6’5, 245 pounds, that’s an enormous blank slate to be working with. He’s got some juice in his tank and a solid foundation of technique that, under the right tutelage, might translate into production at the highest level of college football.