SI All-American Candidate Mavin Anderson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Mavin Anderson
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Misson Viejo (Calif.)
Committed to: Cal
Projected Position: Wide receiver 

Frame: Thick neck and torso with big shoulders for a receiver and defined arms. Tight waist with lower half that has room to be developed.

Athleticism: Possesses solid foot quickness both in release and at breakpoints. Fluid movement skills and athleticism in releases. Has enough speed to stack coverage vertically. Natural receiving ability and soft hands. Shows a solid burst/vertical transfer after the catch. Fair play strength and willing to contribute as a perimeter blocker in run game.

Instincts: Good mental processing to collect information in his releases. Utilizes a stutter-and-attack release on fades/gos and also flashes a skip release versus press coverage. Reads coverages well and uses good timing on stop routes. Very good sideline awareness with body control. Also is alert for traffic when attacking interior coverage.

Bottom Line: Anderson is a fluid athlete with natural receiving skills. He has enough speed to threaten the backend vertically and also possesses good coverage awareness. While he may not have an elite trait, Anderson does possess a versatile, solid all-around game. He projects well both as a perimeter “Z” or slot receiver for a college offense.

