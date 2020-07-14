SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Max Llewellyn Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Max Llewellyn
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 230 pounds
Position: Defensive End 
School: Urbandale (Iowa) 
Committed to: Iowa
Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Llewellyn is long and lean. He needs to add more muscle and weight at the next level, but he has a frame to handle it well. 

Athleticism: Llewellyn shows a good first step and good speed. He is a smooth athlete in space. He shows strength to split double teams and use an effective bull rush. High motor, but needs to improve balance and short area quickness. 

Instincts: Llewellyn makes hustle plays all over the field. Works to get to the ball carrier, fights though contact, and does not quit on plays. Plays and works through the whistle. 

Polish: Solid hand technique with multiple moves he can go to in order to defeat double teams or rush the passer. Pursuit angles once past the offensive line will be a point of growth, as will his balance turning the corner on a tackle. 

Bottom Line: There will be some adjustment required by Llewellyn at the next level, both in the talent he faces and time to prepare himself physically. He will need to add weight and muscle to hold up on a Power 5 line, but he has good technique, a good frame, good speed, and a high motor. Should take coaching well and should develop into an impactful starter.

