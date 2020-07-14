SI All-American Candidate Max Patterson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Max Patterson

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-11, 165 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Arlington (Va.) Yorktown

Committed to: Rutgers

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Thin, lean receiver who displays muscle relative to size. Could stand to add some mass to overall frame.

Athleticism: Confident receiver with developing route tree. Reports a 4.52 40-yard dash time, and he had a monster junior campaign. He totaled 1,200 yards and 13 touchdowns on 61 catches. The well above average quickness and long speed is consistently on display.

Instincts: Uses his speed to set defenders up, and times his break downfield well. As he continues to improve his route tree, he should see increased production. Physical tools to expand technique exist while speed and ball skills command attention.

Polish: Room to grow at the position, but he displays nice hands, has the ability to run most routes. As his route tree continues to grow, he can get into intricacies like varying release at the line of scrimmage, ability to beat press with leverage and hands and coming out of his breaks more efficiently.

Bottom Line: Patterson is a versatile receiver whose game is continuing to grow. He is a thin, lean receiver who could struggle at the point of attack at the college level, but he will have success if the offensive coordinator gets creative. If he has a senior campaign similar to that of his junior season, he could see increased interest from college coaches.