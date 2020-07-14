SI All-American Candidate Maximus Gibbs Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Maximus Gibbs

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 360 pounds

Position: Offensive Line

School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

Committed to: USC

Projected Position: Offensive Guard

Frame: His size speaks for itself, and he’s even bigger in person, but his reshaping efforts are progressing his game.

Athleticism: You’d think he’d have trouble with quicker flashy, penetrating D-tackles (De La Salle), but that wasn’t the case. His size stiffens momentum, and his hands and grip ensure mutual destruction (which is a win for the offense). Strong as a bull.

Instincts: Not only does he finish defenders, Gibbs flattens defenders, and then hustles to help up his running back. Identifies lean in D-line’s stance, beating them to their spot. Sucks his opponent into his chest with a vice-like grip, nullifying holding calls.

Polish: Despite the excess weight, his lateral movement is impressive. Gibbs understands the importance of hand placement and its relation to leverage in pass pro. He doesn’t play with great leverage, but his hips are flexible enough to do so.

Bottom Line: Gibbs is an alpha on a line full of dogs. He consistently dominated the top competition California has to offer. He exemplifies the bully attitude offensive line coaches love. We’ll look for him to improve pad level and conditioning during his final season for the reigning No. 1 ranked team in the country.