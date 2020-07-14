SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Melvin Swindle Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Melvin Swindle                                
Status: SI All-American candidate                        
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 290 pounds                          
School: Oklahoma City (Okla.) Heritage Hall 
Position: Offensive Tackle/Defensive Tackle    
Schools of Interest: Memphis, Iowa State, Arkansas State, Kansas, North Texas, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech, among others.                                        
Projected Position: Offensive Guard

Frame: Bowling ball. Short with broad shoulders and wide chest. Massive thighs and trunk that need further development. Room for more weight, but emphasis will be strength and body composition. 

Athleticism: Moves better than frame suggests. Far more coordinated than explosive. Adequate quickness and overall foot speed. Lacking lateral agility; tight hips. Extremely powerful. 

Instincts: Routinely flattens defenders as run blocker. Comfortable working to second level and engaging moving target. Average get-off at snap both offensively and defensively. Gives enough effort to make plays as downfield blocker and in pursuit. 

Polish: Lines up at left tackle and defensive tackle. Good punch and overall technique as run blocker, and shows promise with kick slide. Lacks plan defensively other than bull rush. Not an effective hand-fighter. 

Bottom Line: Swindle’s short stature suggests he’s destined for defensive tackle, but his below-average explosiveness and superior film offensively may mean he’s better suited for guard. Will likely try hand at both positions before settling in at either. Low ceiling, but enough tools to offer valuable depth at next level.

