SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Michael Gravely Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: S Michael Gravely Jr.
Projected Position: Safety
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 193 pounds
School: Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville
Committed to: Michigan State

Frame: Intermediate frame, not too long and not too compact. Solid height with ability to add a few more solid pounds in college. 

Athleticism: Versatile safety with quick play recognition and very good closing speed on the ball/ball carrier. Able to provide extra support in the run when needed. Displays ability to be a sure tackler on running backs and other skill players alike. 

Instincts: Seems to understand down and distance very well. Can fly up in run support while making solid hits to bring down the ball carrier. One of the best parts of Gravely’s game is tackling, making him very effective in the run game. 

Polish: Excels tremendously in run defense, could touch on coverage skills but nice speed and agility provides a chance to make up ground if needed. More development in technique could provide for a very high ceiling when he arrives on campus next year. 

Bottom Line: Gravely Jr. is a safety committed to Michigan State with a lot of upside as he is going into his senior year. A solid senior season and further development could have him ready by the time he enrolls. Refined technique and added weight could make a huge difference.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American