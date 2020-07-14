SI All-American Candidate Michael Gravely Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: S Michael Gravely Jr.

Projected Position: Safety

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 193 pounds

School: Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville

Committed to: Michigan State

Frame: Intermediate frame, not too long and not too compact. Solid height with ability to add a few more solid pounds in college.

Athleticism: Versatile safety with quick play recognition and very good closing speed on the ball/ball carrier. Able to provide extra support in the run when needed. Displays ability to be a sure tackler on running backs and other skill players alike.

Instincts: Seems to understand down and distance very well. Can fly up in run support while making solid hits to bring down the ball carrier. One of the best parts of Gravely’s game is tackling, making him very effective in the run game.

Polish: Excels tremendously in run defense, could touch on coverage skills but nice speed and agility provides a chance to make up ground if needed. More development in technique could provide for a very high ceiling when he arrives on campus next year.

Bottom Line: Gravely Jr. is a safety committed to Michigan State with a lot of upside as he is going into his senior year. A solid senior season and further development could have him ready by the time he enrolls. Refined technique and added weight could make a huge difference.