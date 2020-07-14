SI All-American Candidate Mikai Gbayor Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Mikai Gbayor

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 210 pounds

Position: Outside Linebacker

School: Irvington (N.J.)

Schools of Interest: Kentucky, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Michigan State and West Virginia.

Projected Position: Inside Linebacker

Frame: Tall and lean. Above-average width across shoulders and chest. Long arms. Slender, tightly-wound thighs and calves. Under-developed trunk. Plenty of room for additional weight.

Athleticism: Above-average speed and burst. Good feet. Not especially quick in short areas, but agile on move. Flexible hips. Strong and powerful; plays bigger than weight suggests. Natural ball skills.

Instincts: Smart and physical. Packs punch as tackler, dipping shoulder into ball-carrier for big hits. Takes on linemen and quickly sheds to ball. Effective in pursuit from sideline to sideline. Shows patience before flowing to ball when necessary. Outstanding awareness in coverage.

Polish: Sound tackler; stays wide and low, avoiding hits with crown. Budding array of pass-rush moves, including swim. Good footwork dropping into coverage, and comfortable with zone concepts. Must add weight.

Bottom Line: Gbayor is an athletic, physical linebacker with the tools and instincts to play multiple roles. Possesses natural pass-rushing talent from edge, but best inside where his overall awareness and innate coverage ability shine brightest. Potential multi-year starter at inside linebacker.