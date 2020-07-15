SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Miles Campbell Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: TE Miles Campbell
Projected Position: Tight End                                                                                  Status: SI All-American Candidate                                                                           Vitals: 6-foot-3, 234 pounds                                                                                   School: Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding                                                              Committed to: Tennessee

Frame: Adequate height and length. Broad shoulders and wide chest taper to taut waist. Relatively slender, tightly-wound legs and trunk. Has a significant room left for additional mass. 

Athleticism: Rare package of physical tools. Consistently clocked at 4.6 in the 40-yard dash. Reaches top speed in a hurry. Outstanding feet; moves like running back or wide receiver. Excellent overall body control. Natural hands, capable of catching well outside the body. Budding strength. 

Instincts: Dangerous, creative ball-carrier. Innate open-field vision; both create running lanes and lets them develop. Shows promising power as run blocker, routinely flattening defensive backs. 

Polish: Hands catcher. Advanced route-runner. Shows refinement, nuance getting in and out of breaks. Good feel for sitting in zone coverage. Limited experience as an in-line blocker. 

Bottom Line: Playmaker, first and foremost. Will line up all over the field for Tennessee, including Wildcat quarterback, but be identified as a tight end/H-back. Matchup nightmare in the pass game. Boasts tools to contribute immediately, and is 15-20 pounds of muscle away from playing all three downs. All-SEC and NFL ceiling.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Football Candidates in Alabama

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of Alabama

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in New York

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of New York

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in Washington

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of Washington

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in Oklahoma

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of Oklahoma

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in Utah

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of Utah

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in Texas

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of Texas

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in Oregon

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of Oregon

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in Pennsylvania

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of Pennsylvania

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in South Dakota

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of South Dakota

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in South Carolina

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of South Carolina

SI All-American