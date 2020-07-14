SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: LB Morice Blackwell
Projected Position: Linebacker
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 196 pounds
School: Arlington (Texas) James Martin
Committed to: Texas

Frame: Lean, with budding muscle. Average natural width across shoulders, chest. Long, sinewy arms. Slender, tightly-wound thighs and trunk, with narrow calves. Significant growth potential remaining. 

Athleticism: Explosive. Accomplished high-jumper in track and field. Very good open-field speed, but better burst and acceleration. Quick feet in short areas; changes directions with little wasted movement. Flexible hips, ankles. Powerful already, with burgeoning strength. 

Instincts: Sideline-to-sideline defender. Extremely effective in pursuit; outruns most blockers, easily shrugs off others with agility, balance. Quick to flow to ball once foot is planted. Extremely comfortable in coverage, even as backpedaler. Packs major punch as tackler. 

Polish: Rare versatility. Moves with fluidity of safety in defensive backfield, but arrives downhill with force of thumping linebacker. Shows good patience while diagnosing; rarely overcommits. Must get stronger, add bulk to hold up in run game. 

Bottom Line: Blackwell is an athletic, instinctive linebacker with the tools to play multiple roles at the next level. Needs time in weight room, but could contribute early for Texas on special teams and in sub packages. Projects as dynamic multi-year starter at weakside linebacker, with long-term NFL potential.

