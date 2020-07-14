SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Nick Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Nick Martin
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-11, 190 pounds
Position: Running Back/Linebacker
School: Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove
Schools of Interest: Arkansas, Houston, SMU, Texas Tech, and Kansas. 
Projected Position: Running Back or Outside Linebacker 

Frame: Filled out pretty well. Room for another 10-15 pounds if desired by college coaching staff. 

Athleticism: Great open-field burst. His lower body strength is elite. Utilizes short, choppy steps to maximize power. Good one-cut-and-go ability where Martin really does not slow down after the cut. Good open-field speed. 

Instincts: Competes for every inch of the field. Full of tenacity. As a linebacker, closes in by way of avoiding blockers and angling off ball carriers. As a running back, hits the hole full speed. Runs with a solid forward lean. 

Polish: Runs with authority, before and after contact. Nice, subtle side step that keeps him at or near full speed while making defenders miss. Protects the football well in traffic. Makes multiple moves, one after the other, despite being near several defenders. 

Bottom Line: Martin is best described as being primarily a one-cut running back with excellent power and good speed. He knows how to make defenders miss in short space, and he moves the pile after taking on multiple defenders. A classic old-school running back.

