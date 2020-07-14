SI All-American Candidate Noah Avinger Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Noah Avinger

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-11, 165 pounds

Position: Defensive Back/Wide Receiver

School: Anaheim (Calif.) Servite

Schools of Interest: Oregon, Arizona, Kansas, UNLV, BYU, Oregon State, Utah State and Colorado State.

Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: Decent height and workable length, with a cut frame. Would benefit from additional muscle mass.

Athleticism: Stronger than he looks. He makes the shuffle-to-sprint transition look effortless. Has fluid hips and punches above his weight when he tackles. He’s right up there consistently competing for jump balls against some of the best receivers in the country.

Instincts: Great ball skills. He’s also shown the ability to key off pressure and use his visual keys simultaneously. Definitely has some dog in him. Mater Dei’s (Calif.) Bryce Young (SI All-American player of the year) didn’t test him much.

Polish: Disciplined eyes in zone coverage. Grabby hands. Always looking to help in run support. Needs to work in timing but his closing burst, combined with his active hands, is very effective at knocking the ball out.

Bottom Line: Avinger is a talented pass catcher, but even more impressive is his ability to mirror some of the best receivers in the country. Has good tackling form, which may sound simple but is actually becoming a lost art. Look for a lockdown senior season.