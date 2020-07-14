SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Biglow Noah Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Noah Biglow
Projected Position: Cornerback
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-feet 0-inches, 180 pounds
School: Seffner (Fla.) Armwood
Committed to: Pitt 

Frame: Biglow is a prototypical man corner build. Athleticism: Solid speed with loose hips, transitions well in zone coverage. Able to turn and run with receivers and leap to defend jump balls with timing and physicality. 

Instincts: If quarterbacks make a mistake on Biglow’s side of the field on film, they end up needing to make a tackle. He has a nose for the ball and a knack for getting interceptions. Breaks on balls well. 

Polish: At times Biglow looks to be out of position in coverage, but he does an excellent job of breaking on balls to intercept or know them down. Ball skills are high-level but man-to-man refinement is needed. 

Bottom Line: Watching Biglow on film, he does not look like he should be in a position to make most of the plays he does. Then he breaks on the ball and breaks up or intercepts the pass anyway. Outstanding ball skills. Moves extremely well when the ball is in the air. A good-sized corner with room to grow technically, that also just seems to come up with turnovers. Could see work early as a nickel or even safety in college.

