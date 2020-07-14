SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Noah Josey Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Noah Josey
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 280 pounds 
Position: Offensive Guard
School: Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy 
Schools of Interest: Alabama, Georgia, Stanford, Baylor, Auburn and Florida, among others
Projected Position: Offensive Guard

Frame: Tall and round frame with big upper-body and solid arm length. Loose midsection and wide waist. Jumbo bubble and thighs. 

Athleticism: Solid bend in stance for big man. Phone booth type in run and pass. Has decent urgency at the snap versus base blocks. Strong pop at the point with good grab strength. Sustains well and can steer targets with finishing ability. Gives a good shot in a pass-pro punch and can stymie man before anchoring. 

Instincts: Adequate lateral bucket step to cross man’s face and reach laterally. Does a good job of working himself into position and leverage advantage post-contact. Recognizes when he’s on top of man and will run his feet to bury and finish. Looks for work when he’s uncovered in pass-protection and will assist his pivot-player with his mass and strength. 

Polish: Plays RG in a run-oriented offense that asks him to execute base blocks, deuce blocks, short pulls in power concepts, pins, while producing in the screen game, among other things. Can be straight-legged at the point and waist-bend in run and pass. Size and strength compensate for limited lower-half quickness. Works heavy-footed in space. Could struggle with recovery in pass-protection at the college level. 

Bottom Line: With his frame, bulk and strength, Josey is a classic phone-booth guard who is at his best in tight space. He sustains his blocks well in the run game and is capable of anchoring versus interior pass-rushers. Josey fits best as a guard in an offense that features more man/downhill blocking concepts for a power running game and a quick-trigger passing game with big-on-big pass-protection.

