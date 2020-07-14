SI All-American Candidate Nolan Rucci Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Nolan Rucci

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-7, 270 pounds

Position: Offensive Tackle

School: Lititz (Pa.) Warwick

Schools of Interest: Wisconsin, Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Michigan, Ohio State, Stanford, Penn State and Notre Dame.

Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: Tall and long frame at 6-foot-7 with solid width across shoulders. Athletic-looking torso and lower half with sleek calves on a 270-pound frame. Capable of easily adding mass to his body.

Athleticism: Has solid knee bend and ankle flexion when in a 3-point stance. Uses above-average body quickness to work himself into position at the point of attack. Attempts to play to size and has balance to get his hat on ‘backers in his track on the second level.

Instincts: Displays good awareness and vision on first 2 defensive levels. Good timing on combos and scoops. Locates targets well when on the move. Very good at picking up stunts, twists and games on the edges in pass protection.

Polish: Length and size make up for adequate strength at the point of attack. Plays with a high hat and narrow base. Will need a redshirt year and possibly another season of coaching to be ready for prime time. Definitely will benefit from the consistency of a quality college strength and conditioning program.

Bottom Line: Rucci looks excellent on the hoof and has some tools and traits to be developed. His size and length are ideal for an offensive tackle prospect, along with his competitiveness, decent body quickness and awareness on the edge. He also plays with a good feel for stunts and twists in pass protection. Rucci will need to improve his flexibility, strength and learn to play with a lower pad level. He has a chance to blossom if he gets with an offensive line coach that can properly develop him.