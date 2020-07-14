SI All-American Candidate Quincy Skinner Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Quincy Skinner Jr.

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas

Schools of Interest: Kentucky, North Carolina State, Purdue, Minnesota, Miami, LSU, Kansas, Maryland and Minnesota, among others.

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Well-proportioned. Above-average width across shoulders, chest. Long, sinewy arms. Tightly-wound, developing thighs and trunk. Ample room for additional mass, muscle.

Athleticism: Quick feet in short areas. Makes hard, aggressive cuts, wasting little motion. Above-average long speed with merely adequate burst. Excellent leaper. Innate hand-eye coordination. Functional play strength already, with budding power.

Instincts: Hands catcher. Jump-ball threat who routinely brings in throws that arrive well outside body. Attacks entire field with route tree. Physical, effective blocker in run game. Lacks dynamism as ball-carrier after catch; tough to bring down, but lacks wiggle, creativity to make defenders miss.

Polish: High-level route runner. Attacks leverage of corners while stacking, breaks with decisiveness. Varies release off LOS with quick feet, active hands.

Bottom Line: Skinner is among the most well-rounded receivers in the class of 2021. Long-term ceiling somewhat limited due to middling RAC ability, though strength development could play factor in improving that deficiency. Likely early contributor and multi-year starter, with All-Conference potential.