SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Quincy Skinner Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Quincy Skinner Jr. 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas
Schools of Interest: Kentucky, North Carolina State, Purdue, Minnesota, Miami, LSU, Kansas, Maryland and Minnesota, among others. 
Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Well-proportioned. Above-average width across shoulders, chest. Long, sinewy arms. Tightly-wound, developing thighs and trunk. Ample room for additional mass, muscle. 

Athleticism: Quick feet in short areas. Makes hard, aggressive cuts, wasting little motion. Above-average long speed with merely adequate burst. Excellent leaper. Innate hand-eye coordination. Functional play strength already, with budding power. 

Instincts: Hands catcher. Jump-ball threat who routinely brings in throws that arrive well outside body. Attacks entire field with route tree. Physical, effective blocker in run game. Lacks dynamism as ball-carrier after catch; tough to bring down, but lacks wiggle, creativity to make defenders miss. 

Polish: High-level route runner. Attacks leverage of corners while stacking, breaks with decisiveness. Varies release off LOS with quick feet, active hands. 

Bottom Line: Skinner is among the most well-rounded receivers in the class of 2021. Long-term ceiling somewhat limited due to middling RAC ability, though strength development could play factor in improving that deficiency. Likely early contributor and multi-year starter, with All-Conference potential.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Walker Merrill Highlights and Evaluation

Walker Merrill is a wide receiver prospect from Brentwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn. Merrill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Isaac Washington Highlights and Evaluation

Isaac Washington is a defensive tackle prospect from East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. Washington is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American