SI All-American Candidate Raheim Sanders Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: ATH Raheim Sanders
Projected Position: Wide Receiver
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-feet-2, 210 pounds
School: Rockledge (Fla.)
Committed to: Arkansas

Frame: He’s got linebacker size playing skill positions. Could get even heavier upon arrival to the college ranks. 

Athleticism: He’s got wideout burst and long speed at 210 pounds. He’s also got the ability to start and stop. Played three sports in high school (football, basketball, and track). A jumbo athlete that can flash like a running back turned loose in the secondary. 

Instincts: He’s got tremendous body control at every position. He adjusts to the football well, he has great contact balance and there’s even a level of spatial awareness that’s tremendous. He’s played all over the field in high school and works well at each spot. 

Polish: There are no signs of a developed route running ability, but there’s an incredible amount of athleticism and burst that would lead one to believe it won’t be an issue. He’s never focused solely on one position to this point. 

Bottom Line: An athlete this large is a threat to any defense with the ball in his hands running amuck in the secondary. Sanders is going to be best suited in the slot where he can use his physicality across the middle of the defense, but his frame can allow for traditional alignments as well.

