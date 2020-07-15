SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Randolph Kpai Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Randolph Kpai                                                        
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds
School: Sioux Falls (S.D.) Washington
Position: Outside Linebacker
Committed to: Nebraska
Projected Position: Outside Linebacker

Frame: Long and lean with a very narrow build. Muscular throughout with room to add considerable mass. 

Athleticism: Long strider with great speed at the second level, flashing faster than track and field marks would suggest. Relatively quick with spacial awareness and noted closing speed. Explosive from traditional linebacker alignment, stand-up staggered stance and with a hand in the dirt. 

Instincts: Keen play diagnosing ability with aggressive style thereafter. Extremely comfortable in space and attacking from depth. Anticipates snap counts when performing as a pass rusher with effective bend and ability to play down the line with success. Impressive motor through blocks. 

Polish: Plays with a wide base and minimal wasted movement. While aggressive, attacks inside out with good tackling technique to go along with natural explosion through the ball carrier. Relies on explosiveness versus blockers, could stand to use natural extension more consistently. 

Bottom Line: Kpai is a swift and active linebacker prospect with three-down athletic tools at his disposal. He is most comfortable playing downhill as an off-ball ‘backer who can serve as an additional rusher as successfully as he can help the secondary as an underneath performer on passing downs. When he buys into a college strength and conditioning program, he has the chance to be an All-Conference selection.

