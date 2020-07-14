SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Ricardo Hallman Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Ricardo Hallman
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot, 183 pounds
Position: Cornerback 
School: Davie (Fla.) University School
Schools of Interest: Wisconsin, Louisville, Arkansas, Cincinnati, and Iowa State. 
Projected Position: Cornerback 

Frame: Built like a RB. Strong midsection and hips. Very muscular for his size, top to bottom. 

Athleticism: Natural athlete. Changes direction effortlessly, and absolutely hits the jets right now without much notice. Good leaping ability with hang time and ball skills. Even during contact, provides good balance and power. 

Instincts: Very patient defensive back that baits signal-callers into making a throw and then pouncing on the opportunity to pick it off. When attacking a pass, Hallman takes great angles. After an interception, thanks to easy ball skills, Hallman quickly becomes a running back that maximizes yardage. 

Polish: Stays in front and stacks wide receivers so that he controls the route. Excellent side backpedal that allows Hallman to turn and run, or break down and change direction with efficiency. Uses his proper hand to reach in front of the wide receiver and knock away a pass. 

Bottom Line: Hallman provides natural play-making ability as a cornerback and free safety. His natural instincts are elite while his speed and change of direction are also very good. Whether baiting a quarterback to make a throw or taking away a route by staying on top of a receiver, Hallman stays one step ahead of the competition.

