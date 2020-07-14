SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Riley Mahlman Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Riley Mahlman
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-7, 270 pounds
School: Lakeville (Minn.) South
Position: Offensive Tackle
Committed to: Wisconsin
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: Tall and well-proportioned. Broad shoulders and wide chest suggest ample room for mass. Relatively thick waist with tightly-wound thighs. Will add tons of good weight with ease in college. 

Athleticism: Exceptionally coordinated for player so long. Good feet and impressive long speed, but lacks degree of explosiveness. Shows natural flexibility, especially when engaged with opposition. Below-average strength and power. 

Instincts: High motor. Seeks physicality and plays until final whistle. Aggressive down blocker. Comfortable pulling and moving to second level despite lack of OL experience. Plays with functional base. 

Polish: Almost perfectly-blank canvass as tackle. Played tight end during junior season, mostly serving as de-facto sixth offensive lineman. Shows understanding of basic run-blocking principles already. Complete unknown in pass protection. 

Bottom Line: Mahlman is a project, but there’s no program in the country more likely to get the best out of him than Wisconsin. His length, feet and disposition are ideal for a modern-day left tackle. Once the weight and technique catch up several years down the line, profiles as high-level starter.

