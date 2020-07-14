SI All-American Candidate Robert Wyrsch Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Robert Wyrsch

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-7, 270 pounds

Position: Offensive Tackle

School: Soquel (Calif.) Soquel

Committed to: Washington

Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: Long limbs with plenty of room to add size all around. Fairly fluid hips and impressive reach.

Athleticism: Clear to all he belongs on the offensive side of the ball at the next level, but his film on the defensive line does offer a peek at his impressive overall athleticism as an emerging 6’7 monster. Quick, choppy feet.

Instincts: Great motor through the whistle. Wyrsch has shown impressive vision on the defensive side of the ball, and he understands the importance of pursuit angles on plays bouncing outside the tackle box. Plays with an attitude.

Polish: Not much film to judge leverage as a blocker, but his leverage as a defensive lineman is virtually nonexistent. Still, he is winning nearly every one-one battle. Violent with his hands.

Bottom Line: Wyrsch needs to add more strength overall, but Wyrsch’s burst off the line is second to none in the state of Washington. He’s going to be a project for a willing offensive line coach, but there’s been more than a few willing to take on the task. When one can move as he does at his size, the sky is the limit.