SI All-American Romario Noel Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: S Romario Noel

Projected Position: Safety

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2.5, 194 pounds

School: Cypress (Texas) Cy Ranch

Committed to: Baylor Bears

Frame: Tall frame with nice athletic muscle mass. Able to add a bit more weight if needed or preferred.

Athleticism: Very nice speed for his size and reacts quickly allowing him to drive on the ball in a very quick manner. Appears to be pretty flexible in the hips which helps with changing direction.

Instincts: Quickplay diagnosis, and reacts just as quickly. Knows how to use leverage to his benefit and usually gets off blocks well. Understanding down and distance is huge, often excels at breaking on the passes.

Polish: Would like to see more textbook wrapping up form tackling but he usually lays a solid hit to bring down the ball carrier. It may not be that easy in Power 5 competition so wrapping up is something to work on.

Bottom Line: Romario Noel is a good looking athlete that with further development, could really make a push to compete for playing time once in college. There are a few things to stay steady working on, but Noel has a pretty good starting point. Noel could be a very good collegiate safety in a couple of years.