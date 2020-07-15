SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Romello Brinson Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Romello Brinson                                                                     Status: SI All-American candidate                                                           Vitals: 6-foot-2, 180 pounds                                                             Position: Wide Receiver                                                                       School: Miami (Fla.) Northwestern                                                     Schools of Interest: Georgia, Miami, Alabama, Texas A&M, LSU, Auburn, Clemson and Florida, among others.                                                  Projected Position: Wide Receiver 

Frame: Classic lean frame with solid length. Narrow from torso through the midsection. Sleek, yet defined calves. 

Athleticism: Sprinter in track and field. Solid foot quickness in releases with good play urgency. Natural and athletic movement skills. Shows a good speed cut on digs to grow gaps from coverage. Has fair, wiry functional strength. Athletic ability is proven through his consistent and very good adjustability at catch points. He can reach and pluck balls over his head with his mitts. Solid in RAC-phase elusiveness.

Instincts: Typically utilizes either a 2-step/blade or 3-step flat release versus press coverage. Displays solid initial stemming to manipulate hips of coverage. Will work in a rip to combat secondary jams. Flashes a push-by technique at the top of his route on comebacks. Good eyes and tracking. Comfortable with traffic at catch points and will attack balls to high-point defenders. 

Polish: Aligns in multiple spots: boundary X, both #1 and #2 in trips, stacker in 2x2 sets. Route tree currently consists of posts, fades, comebacks, digs, gos, and quick-game concepts. He needs to continue to improve hand usage in his releases, as well as his consistent ability to motor down on comebacks and curls. He also must continue to improve upfield transfer and burst in RAC-phase. 

Bottom Line: Hailing from Miami (Fla.) Northwestern, Brinson routinely plays against athletically-talented competition. He can perform multiple roles for an offense and has very good adjusting ability to throws and good ball skills. Though he needs to develop more mass and strength, Brinson has a skill set that projects as a multi-faceted swing receiver for a college offense.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Savion Collins Highlights and Evaluation

Savion Collins is a defensive tackle prospect from Miami Palmetto High School in Miami, Fla. Collins is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Noah Collins Highlights and Evaluation

Noah Collins is a defensive end prospect from Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga. Collins is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Tyler Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Tyler Johnson is a linebacker prospect from Killian High School in Miami, Fla. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Ryan Rodriguez Highlights and Evaluation

Ryan Rodriguez is an offensive line prospect from Columbus High School in Miami, Fla. Rodriguez is a SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Michael McLaughlin Highlights and Evaluation

Michael McLaughlin is an offensive line prospect from M. Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. McLaughlin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Watchlist: 11 Kentucky Commits and 25 Key UK Targets Named

Top 10 position rankings start this week; preseason SI99 out in August

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Dyson McCutcheon Highlights and Evaluation

Dyson McCutcheon is a cornerback prospect from Bishop Amat High School in La Puente, Calif. McCutcheon is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Kajiya Hollawayne Highlights and Evaluation

Kajiya Hollawayne is a quarterback prospect from San Jacinto High School in San Jacinto, Calif. Hollawayne is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Makai Cope Highlights and Evaluation

Makai Cope is a wide receiver prospect from Culver City High School in Culver City, Calif. Cope is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Watch List: 16 Minnesota commits and 9 key Gophers targets named

Top 10 position rankings start this week; preseason SI99 out in August

SI All-American