SI All-American Candidate Ryan Rodriguez Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OL Ryan Rodriguez

Projected Position: Center

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 280 pounds

School: Miami (Fla.) Columbus

Committed to: Miami

Frame: Adequate height. Above-average width across upper body. Powerful, athletic-looking thighs and trunk. Plenty of room for additional mass at next level.

Athleticism: Exceptionally coordinated. Very quick feet; navigates space well in short areas and open field. Good speed and burst. Plays stronger than weight suggests.

Instincts: Fast off the ball. Relishes physicality. Overwhelms defenders in run game, often pancaking or driving them into second level. Comfortable hitting moving targets as puller and combo blocker. Active feet as pass protector; prefers quick set to 45-degree angle.

Polish: Maintains base while engaged. Shoots arms into chest of defenders at POA. Uses hands well as pass protector. Needs more weight to hold up on interior against Power-5 defensive linemen.

Bottom Line: Rodriguez is a very gifted athlete for an offensive lineman, whose relative lack of length will push him inside with the Hurricanes. Boasts quickness, instincts needed to play center. Projects as quality starter, with chance to get a look from NFL scouts.