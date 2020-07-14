SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Saia Mapakaitolo Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Saia Mapakaitolo                                                                                                  Status: SI All-American candidate                                                                                  Vitals: 6-foot-5, 280 pounds                                                                                          Position: Offensive Tackle                                                                                                        School: Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany                                                            Committed to: USC                                                                                                      Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: 6’5, 280lbs frame that can easily support 290-295 pounds. He has room to grow and not lose athleticism. 

Athleticism: Athletic lineman who is laterally quick and gets to the second level effectively. Fluid enough to play left tackle in the college ranks, and he has a lot of room for improvement. 

Instincts: He gets to the second level effectively, and he uses his frame to his advantage. His natural athleticism allows him to sit confidently in his pass pro sets, keeping him in total control. 

Polish: Solid prospect who can make an impact in a major Power 5 program, but he still has room to improve, especially from a physicality standpoint. He has to take that step during his senior season. 

Bottom Line: Mapakaitolo is a well-rounded offensive tackle with room to grow physically and mentally. If he takes the step of being more physical on the field, his ceiling is high. He is a natural athlete who displays nice lateral quickness and will make an impact at the tackle spot at the college ranks over the course of his career.

