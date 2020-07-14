SI All-American Candidate Sam Vidlak Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Sam Vidlak

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 175 pounds

Position: Quarterback

School: Grant Pass (Ore.) Hidden Valley

Committed to: Oregon State

Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Muscular and fit build with room to put on considerable mass.

Athleticism: Shows ability to make athletic throws on the run even from off balance positions. Combined with his quick footwork and strong arm make him very difficult for defenses to deal with on a given down.

Instincts: Very efficient passer, completed 74% of passes with only a few interceptions as in 2019. A precise pocket passer, throws receivers away defenders on downfield throws. Great at feeling pressure and knowing when to quickly fire the ball.

Polish: Footwork and ability to get rid of the ball are each impressive. Big arm for his size, one that will only continue to develop with added weight and muscle. Mechanics are greatly polished, this shows up on the field with his precise accuracy and touch.

Bottom Line: Vidlak is an undersized pro-style quarterback but he makes up for the lack of size with polished mechanics and an extremely efficient passing game. A proven winner, and team MVP before his senior season eliminates additional doubt. As his body develops, he will soon challenge for a Power 5 job.