SI All-American Candidate Santino Marucci Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Santino Marucci Status: SI All-American Candidate Vitals: 6-foot-1, 190 pounds Position: Quarterback School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail Committed to: Wake Forest Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Somewhat undersized. Adequate width across the upper body. Average, tightly-wound thighs and calves. Under-developed trunk. Plenty of room to add mass and muscle.

Athleticism: Plus arm strength. The ball pops out of his hand with spin and velocity. Light, active feet in the pocket. Above-average speed; clocked 4.79 40-yard dash in spring 2019, and played hair faster as a junior.

Instincts: Playmaker. Comfortable standing tall in the pocket as rush surrounds him. Keeps head downfield when flushed, routinely completing throws across the body and off-platform. Committed to throwing, but dangerous straight-line scrambler with an open field.

Polish: Accuracy could improve, especially downfield. Relatively quick, repeatable three-quarter delivery with feet set. Goes through progressions when necessary. Keen sense of pocket awareness. Prone to poor footwork with rush approaching, making arm do all the work.

Bottom Line: Marucci is a strong-armed, instinctive quarterback with the playmaking chops to run a varied, multi-faceted offense. Lacks high ceiling due to size and merely above-average arm talent, but should eventually emerge as the starter for Wake Forest.