SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Santino Marucci Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Santino Marucci                                                                                       Status: SI All-American Candidate                                                                           Vitals: 6-foot-1, 190 pounds                                                                                     Position: Quarterback                                                                                               School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail                                                                   Committed to: Wake Forest                                                                                     Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Somewhat undersized. Adequate width across the upper body. Average, tightly-wound thighs and calves. Under-developed trunk. Plenty of room to add mass and muscle. 

Athleticism: Plus arm strength. The ball pops out of his hand with spin and velocity. Light, active feet in the pocket. Above-average speed; clocked 4.79 40-yard dash in spring 2019, and played hair faster as a junior. 

Instincts: Playmaker. Comfortable standing tall in the pocket as rush surrounds him. Keeps head downfield when flushed, routinely completing throws across the body and off-platform. Committed to throwing, but dangerous straight-line scrambler with an open field. 

Polish: Accuracy could improve, especially downfield. Relatively quick, repeatable three-quarter delivery with feet set. Goes through progressions when necessary. Keen sense of pocket awareness. Prone to poor footwork with rush approaching, making arm do all the work. 

Bottom Line: Marucci is a strong-armed, instinctive quarterback with the playmaking chops to run a varied, multi-faceted offense. Lacks high ceiling due to size and merely above-average arm talent, but should eventually emerge as the starter for Wake Forest.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Walker Merrill Highlights and Evaluation

Walker Merrill is a wide receiver prospect from Brentwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn. Merrill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Isaac Washington Highlights and Evaluation

Isaac Washington is a defensive tackle prospect from East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. Washington is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American