SI All-American Candidate Savion Collins Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Savion Collins

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 300 pounds

Position: Defensive Tackle

School: Miami (Fla.) Palmetto

Committed to: Miami

Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: Filled out and powerful upper and lower body, well-proportioned and college ready from a physical standpoint.

Athleticism: First-step quickness proves to be very good. One of the nation’s most powerful interior defensive linemen. Runs well in space relative to size. He changes direction as if he’s a strong-side defensive end.

Instincts: Does a good job of timing his first step off the snap of the football. Finds a clear path to the ball carrier, or creates one with his brute strength. Great motor to continually pursue the football.

Polish: Continues to utilize better leverage when rushing the passer. He went from a sheer power pass rusher to now using a good swim move. His stab-pass rush move, due to his power, is elite. Quickly shoots into the ‘A’ gap to create havoc.

Bottom Line: Collins provides immediate help to the Miami Hurricanes’ interior defensive line. His power, first-step quickness and aggressiveness make him an ideal one-technique. As his pass rush improves, Collins could become a difference-maker at the college level soon after arriving on campus.