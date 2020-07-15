SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Savion Collins Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Savion Collins
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 300 pounds
Position: Defensive Tackle
School: Miami (Fla.) Palmetto
Committed to: Miami
Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: Filled out and powerful upper and lower body, well-proportioned and college ready from a physical standpoint. 

Athleticism: First-step quickness proves to be very good. One of the nation’s most powerful interior defensive linemen. Runs well in space relative to size. He changes direction as if he’s a strong-side defensive end. 

Instincts: Does a good job of timing his first step off the snap of the football. Finds a clear path to the ball carrier, or creates one with his brute strength. Great motor to continually pursue the football. 

Polish: Continues to utilize better leverage when rushing the passer. He went from a sheer power pass rusher to now using a good swim move. His stab-pass rush move, due to his power, is elite. Quickly shoots into the ‘A’ gap to create havoc. 

Bottom Line: Collins provides immediate help to the Miami Hurricanes’ interior defensive line. His power, first-step quickness and aggressiveness make him an ideal one-technique. As his pass rush improves, Collins could become a difference-maker at the college level soon after arriving on campus.

