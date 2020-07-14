SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Shawn Williams Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Shawn Williams                                                                                                Status: SI All-American candidate                                                                                          Vitals: 6-foot-4, 260 pounds                                                                                          Position: Defensive End                                                                                                      School: Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute                                                                      Schools of Interest: Considering Arizona State, Pitt, Maryland, Buffalo, and others.       Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Well built prospect with a sturdy upper body that can add more weight. Could potentially play comfortably at 260 pounds depending on the defensive front. 

Athleticism: Williams is a natural athlete who plays hard and uses his leverage well. He continues to grow into his natural position, which is likely in a more interior role on the defensive line. He is able to win battles with his quickness. 

Instincts: He plays well across the front, and as he continues to grow into a natural position, his instincts will improve. Much of this will come with his growth and development. The motor and effort are there. 

Polish: Williams has a lot to be desired from a polishing standpoint, but not in a bad way. He is a natural worker and is fluid in the hips which allow him to leverage himself into plays. He just has to find his true fit on the defensive front. 

Bottom Line: Williams will make an impact on the defensive front at the college level, but he has to find a true fit first. As he does, he should be able to refine his skill-set and become more productive. He is natural in his movement and uses his leverage to his advantage, which is why he has been effective to this point.

