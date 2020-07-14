SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Sirad Bryant Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Sirad Bryant
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 184 pounds
Position: Safety
School: Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County
Schools of Interest: Tennessee, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Kansas, Georgia Tech and USF, among others.
Projected Position: Free Safety

Frame: Well-proportioned from top to bottom. Slightly above-average width across the upper body. Long arms. Taut, developing lower half. Plenty of space for additional weight. 

Athleticism: Outstanding hand-eye coordination. Has merely a solid collection of physical tools. Average speed, with a better burst. Light, quick feet, but doesn’t explode out of breaks. Good leaping ability. Solid strength. 

Instincts: Plays a step faster than teammates and opponents. Excellent awareness from defensive backfield, reading quarterback’s eyes and guard keys. Always around the ball; notched 10 interceptions as a junior. Heavy hitter when the ball arrives if unable to deflect the pass. 

Polish: Rare understanding of coverage concepts and responsibilities. Will break out of the zone to make a play on the ball. Fluid backpedaler, but footwork matched up one-on-one needs work. Sound tackler in open field and box. 

Bottom Line: Bryant’s physical tools are underwhelming compared to his supreme impact and production. Potential is limited by lack of explosive athleticism, but his elite anticipation, awareness and ball skills more than make up for it. Projects as a quality multi-year starter at free safety.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Walker Merrill Highlights and Evaluation

Walker Merrill is a wide receiver prospect from Brentwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn. Merrill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Isaac Washington Highlights and Evaluation

Isaac Washington is a defensive tackle prospect from East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. Washington is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American