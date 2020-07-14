SI All-American Candidate Sirad Bryant Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Sirad Bryant

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 184 pounds

Position: Safety

School: Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County

Schools of Interest: Tennessee, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Kansas, Georgia Tech and USF, among others.

Projected Position: Free Safety

Frame: Well-proportioned from top to bottom. Slightly above-average width across the upper body. Long arms. Taut, developing lower half. Plenty of space for additional weight.

Athleticism: Outstanding hand-eye coordination. Has merely a solid collection of physical tools. Average speed, with a better burst. Light, quick feet, but doesn’t explode out of breaks. Good leaping ability. Solid strength.

Instincts: Plays a step faster than teammates and opponents. Excellent awareness from defensive backfield, reading quarterback’s eyes and guard keys. Always around the ball; notched 10 interceptions as a junior. Heavy hitter when the ball arrives if unable to deflect the pass.

Polish: Rare understanding of coverage concepts and responsibilities. Will break out of the zone to make a play on the ball. Fluid backpedaler, but footwork matched up one-on-one needs work. Sound tackler in open field and box.

Bottom Line: Bryant’s physical tools are underwhelming compared to his supreme impact and production. Potential is limited by lack of explosive athleticism, but his elite anticipation, awareness and ball skills more than make up for it. Projects as a quality multi-year starter at free safety.