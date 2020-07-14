SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Terrance Butler Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: LB Terrance Butler
Projected Position: Linebacker
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 220 pounds
School: Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy
Committed to: Maryland 

Frame: Long, defined upper body with room to add even more mass and strength. 

Athleticism: A long, wiry edge rusher who plays most effectively in the box but can flex into the flats at times. He is aggressive off the line when rushing the passer, and he disrupts with his length. He is aggressive with his hands and extends his arms and is violent with opposing blockers.

Instincts: Reads and reacts quickly, however, he tends to take negative steps at times, especially in coverage. 

Polish: A raw, athletic edge rusher who has a quick first step, disrupts with his length and speed, and displays a strong upper body push. He plays in space at the high school level and struggles in coverage at times which will require refinement. 

Bottom Line: Terrance Butler is a long, agile edge disruptor with room to grow across his frame. He is quick with his first step, and he displays a nice ability to read and react to plays. He projects as an in the box defender with the ability to be a contributor at a Major Power 5 level.

