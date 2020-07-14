SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Terrell Tilmon Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Terrell Tilmon                                                
Status: SI All-American candidate                                          
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 210 pounds                                            
Position: Defensive End                                                      
School: Arlington (Texas) Mansfield Timberview        
Committed to: Oregon                                                                          
Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Tall and lean. Average width across upper body. Long, sinewy arms. Surprisingly thick, tightly-wound lower half. Significant growth potential remaining. 

Athleticism: Good speed. Plays faster than 4.80 40-yard dash posted in spring 2019. Keen sense of balance through contact. Feet aren’t especially quick in short areas, but possesses plus overall mobility. Average strength at best. 

Instincts: Natural pass-rusher. Flattens to quarterback in a hurry upon getting edge. Relentless in backside pursuit. Not especially physical; prefers to evade blockers or engage and quickly shed. 

Polish: Loses base far too often; plays upright. Flashes burgeoning comfort using arms as pass-rusher – including swim and rip – but must add to toolbox. Overall hand-fighting ability merely adequate. Needs to add weight, power to hold up in run support. 

Bottom Line: Tilmon’s length, speed and pass-rushing knack make him an intriguing edge defender. Needs multiple years of strength and technique development, and lacks top-tier overall athleticism for position. Projects as multi-year contributor in Eugene, with starter potential at outside linebacker.

