SI All-American Candidate Terrell Tilmon Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Terrell Tilmon

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 210 pounds

Position: Defensive End

School: Arlington (Texas) Mansfield Timberview

Committed to: Oregon

Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Tall and lean. Average width across upper body. Long, sinewy arms. Surprisingly thick, tightly-wound lower half. Significant growth potential remaining.

Athleticism: Good speed. Plays faster than 4.80 40-yard dash posted in spring 2019. Keen sense of balance through contact. Feet aren’t especially quick in short areas, but possesses plus overall mobility. Average strength at best.

Instincts: Natural pass-rusher. Flattens to quarterback in a hurry upon getting edge. Relentless in backside pursuit. Not especially physical; prefers to evade blockers or engage and quickly shed.

Polish: Loses base far too often; plays upright. Flashes burgeoning comfort using arms as pass-rusher – including swim and rip – but must add to toolbox. Overall hand-fighting ability merely adequate. Needs to add weight, power to hold up in run support.

Bottom Line: Tilmon’s length, speed and pass-rushing knack make him an intriguing edge defender. Needs multiple years of strength and technique development, and lacks top-tier overall athleticism for position. Projects as multi-year contributor in Eugene, with starter potential at outside linebacker.