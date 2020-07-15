SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Terrence Enos Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Terrence Enos                                                                                                Status: SI All-American Candidate                                                                                     Vitals: 6-foot-5, 317 pounds                                                                                          School: Detroit (Mich.) Cass Technical                                                                            Position: Offensive Tackle                                                                                         Committed to: Pittsburgh                                                                                                                                                 Projected Position: Offensive Guard

Frame: Huge. Massive shoulders and chest. Long, thick arms. Big, sturdy legs and trunk. Room for more weight, though strength and explosiveness will be prioritized. 

Athleticism: Natural strength and power. Adequate feet and short-area quickness. Below-average mobility in open space. Tight hips and overall lack of flexibility. 

Instincts: Initial goal to flatten defenders. Engages with power, driving from hips. Patient working to the second level. Disposition could improve; not especially nasty or intense. 

Polish: Comfortable working double-team, releasing to target at the second level. Has a tendency to lose base when engaged. Needs to take better advantage of arms length, getting into the defender’s chest. Inconsistent kick slide. Must develop a plan in pass protection. 

Bottom Line: Enos boasts one of the biggest natural frames in the class of 2021. He’ll likely move inside to guard at Pittsburgh, where his merely average athletic traits are best suited. Likely multi-year starter once he solidifies body and refines technique.

