SI All-American Candidate Tim Burns Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Tim Burns, Jr.

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-10, 155 pounds

Position: Cornerback

School: Miami (Fla.) Northwestern

Committed to: Miami

Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: Very thin waist. Not a player that will gain a bunch of weight in college but could stand to widen out some.

Athleticism: Elite change of direction ability; twitchy. Burns bends well and he shifts his weight with ease. Top-end speed is also very good. For his size, Burns displays power at point of contact.

Instincts: Burns provides natural instincts to charge on the ball or go through the wide receiver to break up the pass. He can read the wide receiver’s route and then change his course quickly.

Polish: Plays well within off-man coverage and press-man coverage. Back pedal is very smooth. Stays low to engage ball carriers. Reaches for the football, without grabbing the wide receiver’s jersey, to knock away slant passes.

Bottom Line: Burns is a speedy cornerback with a physical style of play. A very smooth athlete, Burns plays press-man coverage or off-man coverage equally well. Burns already began to understand wide receiver and quarterback tendencies.