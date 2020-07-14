SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Tim Burns Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Tim Burns, Jr.
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-10, 155 pounds
Position: Cornerback 
School: Miami (Fla.) Northwestern
Committed to: Miami 
Projected Position: Cornerback 

Frame: Very thin waist. Not a player that will gain a bunch of weight in college but could stand to widen out some. 

Athleticism: Elite change of direction ability; twitchy. Burns bends well and he shifts his weight with ease. Top-end speed is also very good. For his size, Burns displays power at point of contact. 

Instincts: Burns provides natural instincts to charge on the ball or go through the wide receiver to break up the pass. He can read the wide receiver’s route and then change his course quickly. 

Polish: Plays well within off-man coverage and press-man coverage. Back pedal is very smooth. Stays low to engage ball carriers. Reaches for the football, without grabbing the wide receiver’s jersey, to knock away slant passes. 

Bottom Line: Burns is a speedy cornerback with a physical style of play. A very smooth athlete, Burns plays press-man coverage or off-man coverage equally well. Burns already began to understand wide receiver and quarterback tendencies.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

Breon Pass is a wide receiver prospect from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. Pass is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Bryson Nesbit Highlights and Evaluation

Bryson Nesbit is a tight end prospect from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Nesbit is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Zyun Reeves is a defensive end prospect from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. Reeves is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American