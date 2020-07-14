SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate TJ Guy Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: DE TJ Guy
Projected Position: Defensive End
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 240 pounds
School: Mansfield (Mass.)
Committed to: Michigan

Frame: Big and tall. Good width through shoulders and chest. Long, under-developed arms. Solid thighs and trunk, with degree of natural size. Ample room for additional mass, muscle as needed. 

Athleticism: Exceptionally coordinated. Very good short-area quickness; light, quick feet. Relatively flexible hips and ankles. Lacks elite speed, but plenty fast. Reaches fifth gear in a hurry. Plays strong, with burgeoning power. 

Instincts: Quick off the ball. Routinely crosses lineman’s face into backfield with first step. Flattens to quarterback well upon getting corner as outside rusher. Comfortable engaging blockers with long arms and shedding in run game. Good patience as read-option defender. 

Polish: Plays with wide, low base. Shoots arms well, but needs to incorporate hand fighting. Developing pass-rush toolbox; shows swim, spin and inside move. 

Bottom Line: Guy is an athletic defensive lineman with the frame necessary to eventually play multiple spots along Michigan’s front. Likely stays at defensive end, but ceiling is highest bulking up to three-technique. Either way, projects as surefire contributor for Wolverines, with starter potential.

