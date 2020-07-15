SI All-American Candidate TJ Sanders Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: DL TJ Sanders

Projected Position: Defensive End

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 275 pounds

School: Marion (S.C.) High School

Committed to: South Carolina

Frame: Tall with relatively lean length. Room to add mass to upper and lower half, with some muscle development in trunk.

Athleticism: Big, smooth movement skill with better than expected conditioning and long speed. Runs with great lean. Very good varsity basketball background evident on tape, especially with footwork and awareness.

Instincts: Aggressor whether lining up on offense or defense. Converts speed to power without much movement, exhibiting above average upper body strength at the point. Good in space with bend and pursuit consistency in tool box. Holds his own at tight end, too.

Polish: Comfortable as stand-up edge presence or with hand in the dirt. Understands leverage and can play run and pass effectively with extension and disengagement skill. Pursues inside-out and proves productive without diverse set of pass rush moves.

Bottom Line: Sanders brings an athletic profile that resonates well in the SEC based on his length, movement skill and basketball background. He has the frame to play inside full-time and the athleticism to move outward along the defensive front, with pass-rushing upside. He’ll need to commit to adding mass and strength to his lower half but should blossom into an SEC contributor before long.